EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular East Aurora festival is coming back for another weekend of music and more.
Spanning three days, the fifth Borderland Festival will take place at Knox Farm State Park from September 15-17.
Two stages will host more than 20 local and national acts. Here are some of the bands set to appear:
- Goose (Friday headliner)
- Trey Anastasio with Classic TAB
- moe. (Sunday headliner)
- Dawes
- The Infamous Stringdusters
- Sammy Rae & Friends
- Neal Francis
- Mighty Poplar
- The 502s
- Krasno/Moore Project
APP USERS | Tap here if you are unable to see the names above.
A news release about the Borderland Festival says the full lineup will be announced in the coming months.
Besides it now being a three-day event, there are some other new additions to this year’s festival. These include the “anyday” single-day ticket, which allows buyers to attend one of the three days they choose.
Additionally, Kissing Bridge Ski Resort is partnering up with the festival to offer tent camping options.
Attractions like artisans, axe throwing, food trucks and more will also have a place at the Borderland Festival.
Tickets, as well as tent and RV camping passes, are now on sale. Information on those can be found here.
