BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Corpse Flower at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, named Morty Jr., is starting to open to full bloom, and in celebration, the Botanical Gardens will be hosting extended hours through Wednesday.

The Botanical Gardens will be open until 9 p.m. on July 11, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 12 and 13. Tickets will be available for purchase until half an hour before close each day. Visitors are urged to visit soon, as the Corpse Flower will only hold its unique full bloom and smell for 24-48 hours.

Corpse plants are famous for their horrible smell, “like rotting flesh, while in bloom.” As Morty Jr.’s bloom fades, the plant will wilt and the stench will dwindle, according to the Botanical Gardens. Regardless, Morty Jr. and siblings, Wednesday and Pugsley, will continue to be on display for the next several weeks.

Tickets to the Botanical Gardens can be purchased at this link and you can visit Morty Jr.’s Twitter account here for updates. Members and kids under the age of two get in for free.

The gardens will return to normal 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours on Thursday.