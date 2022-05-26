BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and The Strictly Hip have joined the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series lineup. The groups are scheduled to perform on July 22 at the Lakeside Event Lawn. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The BPO and The Strictly Hip will be collaborating to celebrate the music of The Tragically Hip. For 25 years, The Strictly Hip has been taking an academic and curatorial approach to performing the music of Canada’s most popular band.

The BPO and The Strictly Hip join previously announced T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, moe., Taking Back Sunday, and Nas for the Seneca Outer Harbor Concert Series 2022 lineup. More shows are still to be announced.

The Lakeside Event Lawn presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers is located at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The parking lots next to the venue are free to event ticket holders and will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis. These lots open at 5 p.m.

Additional street parking is available along Fuhrmann Boulevard. The venue strongly encourages ride-sharing and alternate modes of transportation when possible.

Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on May 26 for Seneca Gaming club members with an access code. Tickets are on sale to the general public on May 27 at 10 a.m. All tickets for the show are General Admission and are $22.00 plus fees. You can buy tickets on the Buffalo Waterfront website.