BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Sunday marks the beginning of Black Restaurant Week.

While this week is usually held in February for Black History Month, organizers decided to move it to June this year to coincide with Juneteenth.

More than 50 businesses are participating this week, and News 4 spoke with Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles to talk about the importance of Black Restaurant Week.

“It brings awareness to the community, a lot of Black restaurants are located in the community. So it allows our revenue to go up, and lets people know where we are, and you know try something different.”

You can check out the full list of businesses here.