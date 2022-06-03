BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Get your taste buds ready! Buffalo’s Greek Fest returns to the city’s West Side this weekend. The event will be back for the first time in three years.

It begins Friday, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on West Utica Street.

Organizers promise plenty of greek food, music, dancing and culture.

“But they have cultural exhibits. All kinds of jewelry, all kinds of clothing, artifacts, the church tours that also take part to it as well but the best part are greek dancers of all ages, they start from 7-8 to adulthood,” said Lou Pozantides, Buffalo Greekfest.

Greek fest is Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

