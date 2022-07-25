BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Irish Festival is getting ready to go this weekend.

The event will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Outer Harbor, run by the Buffalo Irish Center with Irish culture, music, dance, history and food.

Food vendors are The Banshee Irish Pub and Fat Bob’s Smokehouse.

Friday night admission is $10, Saturday admission is $20 and Sunday admission is $15. A full weekend pass is $35 and VIP passes for either Saturday or Sunday is $50. Children 12 and under are free. There will be a mass on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and guests who attend mass will be admitted for free on Sunday.

For a full schedule of events, click here.