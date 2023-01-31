BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Museum of Science will be opening a new exhibit this Saturday. The museum’s Reinventing Reality exhibit is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. at the museum’s Virtual Science Center and will stay open until June.

The center is a Silicon Valley-based nonprofit that “strives to ignite interest in STEM by creating high-impact, interactive museum experiences featuring innovative technologies.” It will allow visitors

