BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis almost the season for the Buffalo Philharmonic’s holiday performances.
The BPO will be “honoring its beloved tradition of surrounding the community with the sounds that celebrate the season” as it plays multiple shows featuring a variety of holiday favorites, per a news release.
BPO holiday concert schedule
- Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, November 27
St. Mary’s of Swormville
- Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, December 4
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
- The Nutcracker Ballet, December 3 & 4
Shea’s Performing Arts Center
- Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony, December 8
Kleinhans Music Hall
- JoAnn’s Classical Christmas, December 9 & 10
Kleinhans Music Hall
- Holiday Music Under the Dome, December 10
M&T Bank, Fountain Plaza
- Jingle Bell Jam, KIDS, December 11
Kleinhans Music Hall
- John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops, December 15-18
Kleinhans Music Hall
For more information on the performances and tickets, click here.
Latest Posts
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.