BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ‘Tis almost the season for the Buffalo Philharmonic’s holiday performances.

The BPO will be “honoring its beloved tradition of surrounding the community with the sounds that celebrate the season” as it plays multiple shows featuring a variety of holiday favorites, per a news release.

BPO holiday concert schedule

Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, November 27

St. Mary’s of Swormville Handel’s Messiah with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, December 4

Our Lady of Victory Basilica The Nutcracker Ballet, December 3 & 4

Shea’s Performing Arts Center Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony, December 8

Kleinhans Music Hall JoAnn’s Classical Christmas, December 9 & 10

Kleinhans Music Hall Holiday Music Under the Dome, December 10

M&T Bank, Fountain Plaza Jingle Bell Jam, KIDS, December 11

Kleinhans Music Hall John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops, December 15-18

For more information on the performances and tickets, click here.