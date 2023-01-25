BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You could win two tickets to Super Bowl LVII simply by donating blood.

January is National Blood Donor Month. During the month, the American Red Cross is partnering with the NFL to give blood and platelet donors a chance at winning a trip to Arizona.

Expenses beyond the tickets, including airfare, would be covered, too. Cate Orr from the American Red Cross joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to tell us more about it.

Over 60 percent of Americans are eligible to give blood, she says. There’s no age limit, but you must be at least 17 years old to donate. 16-year-olds can donate, too, but with a parent or guardian’s permission.

Orr tells us that eligibility requirements have seen some changes, and if you think you might not be able to donate, there’s a chance you actually might be able to.

You can find a blood drive near you by clicking/tapping here and read the eligibility requirements here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.