BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February break is around the corner. Do you have plans for your kids? How about keeping them stimulated and learning at camp at the Buffalo Museum of Science?
Believe it or not, it’s not too early to start thinking about summer camps, too! At the science museum, you can register your kids for a Discovery Camp. There is good news for parents; the camp is having an early bird discount.
For more information on the camps at Buffalo Museum of Science, click or tap here. For more information on the camps at Tifft Nature Preserve, if your child is more of an outdoor adventurer, click here.
Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from New York City who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.