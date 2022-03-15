BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canalside attractions like the naval park, the carousel, and even the Canalside rink are taking advantage of the influx of thousands of families from the NCAA tournament and the St. Patrick’s Day holiday this week.

Both events land on the same week this year, and that’s why the Buffalo Heritage Carousel is opening a day early. They are usually open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We will be open for March Madness on Thursday from 12 to 5,” said Carima El-Behairy, director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. “We’re typically not open on Thursday for winter, but for March Madness, we’re here.”

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will be opened for tours as well. It will be open March 17, 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased inside the gift shop. For more information, click here.

“You’ll be able to tour all three ships: the Little Rock, the Sullivans and Croaker,” said Paul Marzello, the president and CEO of Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. “Our staff has been working really hard to make sure those areas are clean and open and safe to the public.”

Since the lukewarm temperatures will cause The Ice at Canalside to melt, the organization has decided to host a basketball-themed event instead. The event will feature several public-use basketball hoops, food trucks, games, contests and more. For more information, click here.