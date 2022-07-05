CORFU, N.Y. (WIVB) — On its 20th stop out of 30 cities thus far, cast members from the acclaimed series ‘Cheer’ on Netflix are making their way through their North American tour.
Tuesday, just one day after Independence Day, they’ll be hitting the Darien Lake Amphitheater stage at 7:30 p.m.
Watch the video above to see what kind of never-before-seen tricks, landings, and tumbles you can look forward to, and click here to purchase tickets.
