BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A watch party is set to be held for the USA vs England World Cup game on November 25.

The event begins at noon and will have family-friendly activities before and during the game, including local vendors, multiple screens to watch the game and heated tents with food and drinks. The game begins at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $1 plus either a canned good to benefit FeedMore WNY, an article of clothing to benefit City Mission or a toy to benefit Toys for Tots.

Additional food and drink specials will be held at Rec Room, Soho, Bottoms Up, 67 West and Buffalo Taphouse.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.