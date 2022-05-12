BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Rock is coming to Buffalo next month.

As part of his Ego Death World Tour, the 57-year-old comedian and actor will take the stage at Shea’s Performing Arts Center. He’ll be there Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Rock, who recently made headlines as the victim of a controversial slap from Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards, is a top name in the world of comedy. He’s taken home two Emmys and three Grammys, and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author.

The pre-sale for Rock’s performance at Shea’s has already begun, but the public sale won’t start until Friday at 10 a.m. All ticket prices haven’t been revealed yet, but a number of VIP tickets close to the stage are listed for $272 on Ticketmaster.

The use of phones will not be permitted during the event.