LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another concert has been announced at Artpark for summer 2022.

Scottish synth-pop group CHVRCHES will perform at the Mainstage Theater on June 9 at 8 p.m. The band released its fourth album, “Screen Violence,” last year. The opening act for the tour is still yet to be announced.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with reserved seating ranging from $27.50 to $49.50, both online and at the Artpark box office. The venue’s box office will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and can also be reached by phone at (716) 754-4375. Additional fees apply for orders made online or over the phone.

