WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Classic cars helped kick off a popular festival Thursday in West Seneca. Crowds of people flocked to the Queen of Heaven Church for “Super Cruz Night.”

The carnival provided plenty of powerful “rides” for people to check out Thursday. “Super Cruz Night” is just the beginning of the 41st annual Queen of Heaven Carnival on Seneca Street, which runs until Sunday.

The festival continues Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8:30 p.m.