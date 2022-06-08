BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s Premier Craft Brewers Festival Returns to Canalside on June 25.

The festival features beer sampling, live music from Buffalo’s “PA Line,” local food vendors and over 50 breweries from across the state.

The proceeds from this event will go to the New York State Brewers Association, Western New York Brewers Guild, National Compassion 5/14 Fund, and Feed Buffalo.

Tickets for the New York State Craft Brewers Festival at Buffalo are on sale now. Pre-sale tickets are $55, which includes admission to the event, a 7 oz. commemorative tasting glass, unlimited 3 oz. beer samples, and the opportunity to meet local brewers.

Tickets can be purchased at this link.