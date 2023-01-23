BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Dancing With the Stars: Live! The Tour is here! Shea’s Performing Arts Center is welcoming this ensemble of dancers to downtown Buffalo.

Dancing With the Stars is back on tour to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! You can catch all of your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured during the season.

News 4’s Chelsea Lovell caught up with Alexis Warr, So You Think You Can Dance season 17 winner and DWTS cast member to discuss what we can see in this show.

“We get kind of into all aspects, you know, we get for fun, flirty and spicy, we get vulnerable,” Warr said. “It really touches all those ranges that a dance show touches on and I really applaud Mandy Moore who choreographed this tour. She really is genius and the way that she transitions things into those things and the stories that she tells with it.”

If the dancing isn’t spicy enough for you, they also have celebrity reality star Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette hosting the show! You can catch their only performance in Buffalo Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m!

If you watched “Dancing with the Stars” this season, this is your chance to be in the room with the dancers you voted for. Click here for tickets.