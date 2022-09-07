AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shock rock legend Alice Cooper will be stopping by the University at Buffalo (UB) before his September 13 performance at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

He and 1968 UB alumnus Shep Gordon will be at the north campus’ Drama Theatre in the Center for the Arts for “Alice and Shep: A Friendship Forged in Rock ‘n Roll.” It’ll be an hour-long session of stories about Cooper’s partnership with the talent manager, which goes back 50 years, UB says.

In addition to Cooper, Gordon has also served as a talent manager to Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Luther Vandross and Teddy Pendergrass.

The event, which begins at 1 p.m., is free to attend, but anyone looking to go must register for tickets by Thursday. Click/tap here to do so.

Anyone looking to see Alice Cooper at Shea’s that night can purchase tickets here.