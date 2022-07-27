SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Destination New York” returns with a tourist’s-eye view of the Empire State, with great ideas for family getaways this summer. You can watch the show in the video player above.
The July edition includes:
- A march into history at Old Fort Niagara in Western New York.
- Governors Island is a quiet getaway just minutes from the heart of New York City.
- The Mohawk-Hudson Bike Trail, linking to the Erie Canalway Trail.
- A celebration of the region’s first people at the Akwesasne Cultural Center.
- A luxurious Finger Lakes Bed-and-Breakfast created from the remains of an old barn.
- The Central New York Living History Museum, with a look at the fondly-remembered custom-made Brockway Motor Trucks.
- Plus: Majestic Waterfalls, a historic grist mill, Fort Ticonderoga, and more.
“Destination New York” is hosted by Carrie Lazarus and John Kucko, and produced by Jim Lamanna at NewsChannel 9 WSYR in Syracuse.