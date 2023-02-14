BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dierks Bentley is the big name headlining this year’s Taste of Country concert in Buffalo.

As per usual, the June 23 show will take place at Sahlen Field. Joining Bentley in the 2023 lineup are Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Michael Ray and Taste of Country Risers competition winner Dan Minogue.

Tickets for Taste for Country go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Sahlen Field box office, WYRK.com, the WYRK app and Tickets.com.