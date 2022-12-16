BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a family fun activity this weekend? How about taking a blast to the past, all the way to the dinosaur days! The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is transforming into a dino-land for Dinosaur Adventure this weekend, December 17-18.

Children of all ages will enjoy a realistic fossil search, racing in Jurassic Jeeps, bouncing around in prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, riding dinosaurs and more! There will also be live entertainment that is educational for children.

Guests can expect the average adventure time to last between two and three hours. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per hour basis. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online here. Prices start at $25 for ages 13 and up and $35 for 2 to 12-year-olds.