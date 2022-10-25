BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Disney On Ice will be returning to the KeyBank Center from Jan. 26-29, featuring acts from Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” and “Beauty and the Beast,” with appearances from other beloved Disney characters.

The show, titled “Into the Magic,”

The show schedule is as follows:

Jan. 26 , 7 p.m.

, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 , 7 p.m.

, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 , 11 a.m.

, 11 a.m. Jan. 28 , 3 p.m.

, 3 p.m. Jan. 28 , 7 p.m.

, 7 p.m. Jan. 29 , 12 p.m.

, 12 p.m. Jan. 29, 4 p.m.

There will also be a Storytime with Belle preshow experience an hour prior to each show, which will include a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with Belle and Mickey Mouse. There will also be time for photo opportunities.

Tickets are already on sale for the preferred member presale, available at this link. Tickets go on sale to the general public at the same link on Nov. 1.

Guests 2 years old and older must have a ticket to attend.