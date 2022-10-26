DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department is providing tips on how to stay safe for another fun Halloween.

Costumes:

Check that costumes are flame retardant

Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls

Try using makeup instead of masks

Wear light colored costumes and use reflective materials or tape

Avoid costumes that have weapons, if they are part of the costume make sure they are made from carboard or flexible materials

Trick or Treating:

Never let children go out alone

Young children should be accompanied by an adult, older kids with friends

Trick or treat in groups

Map a route and make sure parents know ahead of time

Only stop at familiar houses with lights on

Try to trick or treat while its still light out

Teach children to never go into a strangers house or vehicle

If your child has a cellphone, make sure they are familiar will local emergency numbers and 911

Walk on sidewalks and cross at crosswalks, look both ways before crossing

Treats:

Teach children to not eat any treats until they get home

To avoid temptation, give children a snack before they go out

Check all treats and eat only unopened candy in original wrappers

Be careful of fruit and homemade treats, discard them if you don’t know the person who gave them