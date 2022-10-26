DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department is providing tips on how to stay safe for another fun Halloween.

Costumes:

  • Check that costumes are flame retardant
  • Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls
  • Try using makeup instead of masks
  • Wear light colored costumes and use reflective materials or tape
  • Avoid costumes that have weapons, if they are part of the costume make sure they are made from carboard or flexible materials

Trick or Treating:

  • Never let children go out alone
  • Young children should be accompanied by an adult, older kids with friends
  • Trick or treat in groups
  • Map a route and make sure parents know ahead of time
  • Only stop at familiar houses with lights on
  • Try to trick or treat while its still light out
  • Teach children to never go into a strangers house or vehicle
  • If your child has a cellphone, make sure they are familiar will local emergency numbers and 911
  • Walk on sidewalks and cross at crosswalks, look both ways before crossing

Treats:

  • Teach children to not eat any treats until they get home
  • To avoid temptation, give children a snack before they go out
  • Check all treats and eat only unopened candy in original wrappers
  • Be careful of fruit and homemade treats, discard them if you don’t know the person who gave them

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.