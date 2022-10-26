DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dunkirk Police Department is providing tips on how to stay safe for another fun Halloween.
Costumes:
- Check that costumes are flame retardant
- Keep costumes short to prevent trips and falls
- Try using makeup instead of masks
- Wear light colored costumes and use reflective materials or tape
- Avoid costumes that have weapons, if they are part of the costume make sure they are made from carboard or flexible materials
Trick or Treating:
- Never let children go out alone
- Young children should be accompanied by an adult, older kids with friends
- Trick or treat in groups
- Map a route and make sure parents know ahead of time
- Only stop at familiar houses with lights on
- Try to trick or treat while its still light out
- Teach children to never go into a strangers house or vehicle
- If your child has a cellphone, make sure they are familiar will local emergency numbers and 911
- Walk on sidewalks and cross at crosswalks, look both ways before crossing
Treats:
- Teach children to not eat any treats until they get home
- To avoid temptation, give children a snack before they go out
- Check all treats and eat only unopened candy in original wrappers
- Be careful of fruit and homemade treats, discard them if you don’t know the person who gave them
