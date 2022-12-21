HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights has cancelled its final night, Dec. 23, due to the impending winter storm slated to wallop Western New York later this week.
Patrons who had tickets for the Festival of Lights on Dec. 23 are able to use them for either Dec. 21 or 22.
To purchase tickets for either of those two dates or to find out more information about the Festival of Lights, click here.
- Fairgrounds Festival of Lights cancels final night due to impending storm
- Buffalo Public Schools to implement new weapons detection systems
- Gov. signs law requiring salaries for advertised jobs to be posted
- Abdi Salim, champion for Buffalo soccer, major league prospect after College Cup conquest with Syracuse
- ‘This is my Dexter collection’: Suit alleges years of sex assault, 700,000 photos by nurse
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.