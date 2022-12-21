HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights has cancelled its final night, Dec. 23, due to the impending winter storm slated to wallop Western New York later this week.

Patrons who had tickets for the Festival of Lights on Dec. 23 are able to use them for either Dec. 21 or 22.

