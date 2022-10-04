HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will have some new additions this winter.

The festival will feature the drive through of light displays plus new shows and attractions including a Disney-inspired illuminated pixel show, Santa’s Christmas Express train ride, a European Christmas market and Frosty’s dance party.

The Festival of Lights will be open for 17 nights this year, with opening weekend on November 25-27. Additional weekends include December 2-4, 9-11, 16-28 and an expanded nightly schedule on December 19-23. Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and grounds stay open until 10 p.m.

Admission is $30 per car. To buy tickets starting on November 1 and for more information, click here.