BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They’re calling it Buffalo’s largest annual whiskey festival, and with more than 150 whiskies set to be there, Whiskey Riot’s claim seems fitting.

Hosted by Tommyrotter Distillery and Step Out Buffalo, the Whiskey Riot event is coming to Riverworks on February 18. It will feature whiskies from local, national and international brands, as well as master distillers.

Tickets for the event range from $75 to the $150 VIP option. For VIP ticket holders, the event starts at 3, but for everyone else, it’s 4 p.m. It goes until 7 p.m.

In addition to sampling whiskies from all over, attendees can enjoy whiskey cocktails and have access to a cigar-smoking tent.

Obviously, you need to be at least 21 to attend. Anyone interested in tickets can get them here.