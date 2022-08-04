LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A night of dogs, music and food is coming to Lancaster in September for the first-ever WoofStock Music Festival.

WoofStock is bringing together local bands, performers and food trucks in a fundraising push for the off-leash dog park Como Lake Bark Park. It’s all happening at Como Lake Park’s Bowen Grove on September 17 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Four-piece pop-rock cover band, The Plagiarists will headline the festival. The AppleJack Band and Gabriel Birkby will also take the stage for the fundraiser.

The food truck selection includes Aussie Bites, House of Munch and Ice Cream & Chill. Two Guys Pizza will be tossing dough and selling their pizza at the Bowen Grove kitchen. Adult beverages will be provided by Labatt Brewing.

Various vendors will also be on-site selling their goods.

Pre-sale tickets will cost $15 per person, and the day of tickets will cost $20 per person. Each ticket includes one alcoholic drink ticket for 21 or older guests. Children 12 and under and dogs get in for free.

To purchase tickets, click here.