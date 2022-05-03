BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Workers and visitors in downtown Buffalo will have another lunch option on Thursdays this summer with the return of Food Truck Thursdays to Niagara Square.

The program features 20 vendors on a rotating basis that will serve food from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday from May to October.

“Buffalo’s food truck industry was hit hard during the pandemic with smaller crowds and decreased revenues,” said mayor Byron Brown, who launched the program in 2015. “We are pleased to welcome them back and invite residents to show their continued support by taking part in this popular summer-time lunch event.”

This year’s participating vendors include the following (asterisk indicates a new vendor):

Anderson’s

Carnivorous

Coyote Café

Fat Bob’s

Green Acres Ice Cream

Just Pizza

K Café

KT Caribbean Cuisine*

Maria’s Bene Cibo

Mineo & Sapio Street Eats

Pizza Amore

Polish Villa

Street Café

Sun Roll*

Sweet Lisa

The Blend

The Cereal Spot*

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie

Tomaso’s

The vendors will change each week. This week’s lineup includes K Café, Maria’s Bene Cibo, Mineo & Sapio Street Eats, Polish Villa and Street Café.

This event is separate from Food Truck Tuesdays, which runs every week from 5-8 p.m. at Larkin Square, starting June 7.