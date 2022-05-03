BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Workers and visitors in downtown Buffalo will have another lunch option on Thursdays this summer with the return of Food Truck Thursdays to Niagara Square.
The program features 20 vendors on a rotating basis that will serve food from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Thursday from May to October.
“Buffalo’s food truck industry was hit hard during the pandemic with smaller crowds and decreased revenues,” said mayor Byron Brown, who launched the program in 2015. “We are pleased to welcome them back and invite residents to show their continued support by taking part in this popular summer-time lunch event.”
This year’s participating vendors include the following (asterisk indicates a new vendor):
- Anderson’s
- Carnivorous
- Coyote Café
- Fat Bob’s
- Green Acres Ice Cream
- Just Pizza
- K Café
- KT Caribbean Cuisine*
- Maria’s Bene Cibo
- Mineo & Sapio Street Eats
- Pizza Amore
- Polish Villa
- Street Café
- Sun Roll*
- Sweet Lisa
- The Blend
- The Cereal Spot*
- The Cheesy Chick
- The Great Aussie
- Tomaso’s
The vendors will change each week. This week’s lineup includes K Café, Maria’s Bene Cibo, Mineo & Sapio Street Eats, Polish Villa and Street Café.
This event is separate from Food Truck Tuesdays, which runs every week from 5-8 p.m. at Larkin Square, starting June 7.
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.