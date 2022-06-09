BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts is set to headline a new music festival coming to Erie County.

Howl in the Hills, a festival described as having “music rooted in the country genre” will be at Holland International Speedway on Aug. 6. In addition to the Grammy-winning Rascal Flatts singer, a number of musicians with Western New York roots will also perform. They include Eric Van Houten, Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, A Girl Named Genny and Ten Cent Howl.

Food trucks, craft beer, paintball and axe throwing will also be part of the day.

Concert attendees can get lawn seating for $50 per person. Chairs and blankets will be allowed in, but outside food and beverages will not. Buyers will have the option to pay $115, which includes access to special parking and a specific viewing area. RV parking, which includes a two-night stay, but is limited, is $95.

Kids 10 and under can attend the festival for free. To get a ticket without an online fee, they can be bought at Holland Willows, Holland Hardware and The Valley in Holland. Otherwise, they can be purchased by clicking or tapping here. The price of tickets “increases as event day approaches,” the Howl in the Hills website says.

Doors for the festival will open at 2 p.m. The festival entrance is located at 11586 Holland-Glenwood Rd.