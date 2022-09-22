BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One more day until a well-known haunted attraction celebrates “20 Years of Fear.”

Frightworld: America’s Screampark will open for the season on Friday, September 23. On Friday and Saturday nights, it will be open from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

This year, it will feature five haunted houses, including a new one called Carnival Boneyard.

“This is a very thrilling year for us!” General Manager Rochelle Finkelshtein said. “We have been part of the community’s Halloween season for the last 20 years and couldn’t be more excited to return here in North Buffalo.”

General admission tickets for the five houses are $40, and VIP Frightpass tickets, which let you skip lines, are $55. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online.

Frightworld is located at 1001 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo, the former Kmart.