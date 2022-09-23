BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frightworld is back in Buffalo and it’s bound to send chills down your spine.

Friday night was the grand opening of the haunted attraction. This year features five unique houses including the all-new carnival boneyard.

“This year we really spent time and effort in making it the best attraction we possibly can, the houses even though they are some of the same, they have new aspects in it. The lobby has a makeover, the new house is there, there’s a lot in there that is new to see,” said Rochelle Finkelshtein, the general manager and director of operations.

The screampark is open every Friday and Saturday night from 6:30 until 11 through November 6. General admission is $40.