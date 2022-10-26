CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria’s annual indoor trick-or-treating event is returning for its 28th year.
The event will be held from Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 on the mall’s lower level, near Forever 21. Children of all ages and families are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day of Halloween activities.
Presented by WNY Immediate Care, the event offers a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating.
This year’s event is sponsored by Niagara Chocolates. All trick-or-treaters will receive a full-sized Niagara Chocolates chocolate bar.
Presale tickets are $3 and can be purchased here. Day-of tickets are $5 at the door.
All ticket sales and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society of WNY.
- Galleria of Treats returns for 28th year
- Pickaxe wielding woman attacks California home where grandmother was babysitting newborn
- The Powerball is at $700M: How inflation is leading to bigger jackpots
- Pit bulls went from America’s best friend to public enemy – now they’re slowly coming full circle
- Thousands of heating pads recalled over reports of burns and shocks
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.