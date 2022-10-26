A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria’s annual indoor trick-or-treating event is returning for its 28th year.

The event will be held from Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 on the mall’s lower level, near Forever 21. Children of all ages and families are welcome to enjoy a fun-filled day of Halloween activities.

Presented by WNY Immediate Care, the event offers a safe alternative to neighborhood trick-or-treating.

This year’s event is sponsored by Niagara Chocolates. All trick-or-treaters will receive a full-sized Niagara Chocolates chocolate bar.

Presale tickets are $3 and can be purchased here. Day-of tickets are $5 at the door.

All ticket sales and proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society of WNY.