ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new on-sale date has been announced for Garth Brooks tickets.
Tickets for the country star’s in-the-round Highmark Stadium show were originally set to go on sale last month, but following the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, the date was postponed.
Now, tickets will be available June 17 at 10 a.m. There will be no advance sale, and all tickets will be $98.95, with an eight-ticket limit for all buyers.
To get them, either click/tap here, use the Ticketmaster app or call Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784. The concert is happening July 23.
