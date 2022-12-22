BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the potentially generational storm slated to hit Western New York this holiday weekend, many events, businesses and organizations are being canceled, postponed or closed.

Schools

Buffalo schools have closed Friday, as have a multitude of others. See the full list of school closings here.

Travel bans

As of 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, no pedestrian travel bans or advisories have been put into place yet across Western New York.

An empty truck/tractor-trailer ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday on I-90 and I-190.

Flights

A number of flights at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport have already been canceled Thursday. See their full list here.

Businesses, public places and government offices

Erie and Niagara County governmental offices , among others, will be closed Friday.

, among others, will be closed Friday. Buffalo’s four waterfront parks including Ralph Wilson Park, Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park and Erie Basin Marina will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

including Ralph Wilson Park, Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park and Erie Basin Marina will close at 3 p.m. Thursday. Buffalo’s two indoor pools , Cazenovia and Lovejoy, will be closed Friday.

, Cazenovia and Lovejoy, will be closed Friday. The Bills Store at Highmark Stadium will be closed Friday.

at Highmark Stadium will be closed Friday. Other businesses, offices and public places have closed — click or tap here for the full list.

Events

Friday

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights ‘ originally scheduled final day canceled.

‘ originally scheduled final day canceled. An Evening with Judy Collins: Holidays & Hits at the Riviera Theatre has been postponed to Feb. 26

has been postponed to Feb. 26 Rec Room’s Winter Gala has been postponed to Jan. 13.

has been postponed to Jan. 13. The Buffalo Zoo is closed on Dec. 23. Tickets for Zoo Lights will be honored for any other night. Those with VIP tickets can call the zoo to reschedule or request a refund.

is closed on Dec. 23. Tickets for will be honored for any other night. Those with VIP tickets can call the zoo to reschedule or request a refund. The Ice at Canalside will be closed Dec. 22-23. All reservations have been refunded.

Sports

Professional

Buffalo Sabres vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday has been rescheduled for March 4.

Other

Northtown Center is closed Friday and all activities are canceled.

is closed Friday and all activities are canceled. Events at HarborCenter have been postponed Friday.

Garbage pickup

Garbage and recycling pickup in Buffalo and Amherst is canceled Friday.

is canceled Friday. Cheektowaga will be picking up trash and recycling early on Friday. Residents there are asked to put out their totes before 5 a.m.

