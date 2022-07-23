BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fair season continued Saturday with the grand opening of the Genesse County Fair in Batavia.

The fairgrounds opened up Saturday morning and close at midnight. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids ages five and older and kids four and under get in for free.

So here at Genesee County Fair, we are a small local hometown country fair. We’re family-friendly, family-oriented, affordable. You know, stop out and see us,” said Nick O’Geen, the Fair’s co-general manager.

There will be 1,000 animals at the fair as well. The fair runs every day until July 30. For more information on the fair, click here.