CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm Festival returns for another year next weekend.
This year’s edition will be held September 17 and 18 with a special Armed Forces Weekend, the farm partnering with Clarence Citizens for Veterans.
Starting on September 17, the Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends through October 30 as well as Columbus Day on October 10. It will also be open on weekdays for the same hours through October 31. Weekend admission is $12 per person, with seniors 65 and older for $10 and children two and under free. There is no charge on weekdays.
The festival features a petting zoo, a cow train ride, tractor drawn hayrides, a corn maze and more.
The farm is located at 11199 Main Street in Clarence. Parking is free.
