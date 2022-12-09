NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Greater Niagara Ballet Company is performing The Nutcracker this weekend. Molly Vine and Mary Schnepf are the co-artistic directors for the company made up of all volunteers and over 60 children throughout Western New York.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center at 4455 Porter Rd. in Niagara Falls. For the first time, the company has a young black girl as one of their two Claras.

If you’re looking for something to do with your family, the show is a great family production of the traditional Nutcracker story. You can find tickets to the Nutcracker here.