BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival returns to Hertel Avenue this weekend. A full list of participating restaurants can be found below.
When is the Italian Festival?
The three-day festival runs Friday through Sunday, July 15-17.
The hours on Friday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where is the Italian Festival?
The festival returns to Hertel Avenue this year, although it will be shorter than in past years. It runs along Hertel between Delaware and Virgil avenues. Street parking will be available in the surrounding area.
Schedule of events
Numerous events are scheduled each day of the festival. Entertainment takes place on the main stage at Hertel and Delaware, and cooking events take place at the La Cucina Galbani Cooking Stage.
Say hi! News 4 anchor Dave Greber will be doing a cooking demo at 4 p.m. Saturday on the cooking stage, teaching you how to prepare an Italian dish. News 4 also has a team in the Celebrity Cheese Building event on Sunday.
For a full entertainment schedule, click here. For a full schedule of cooking demonstrations, click here.
Restaurants & Vendors
Over 40 restaurants and vendors will be in attendance, including some traditional favorites.
- Amici Ristorante
- Angelo’s Italian Pastries
- NY Army national guard
- Blooming Onion
- Bocce Pizza
- The Bubble Bar
- Campi’s Pizza
- Captain Mikes Seafood
- Dippin Dots Ice Cream
- Exotic Eyeweaer
- Express Logo dba Ciao Italia
- Extreme Street Wear
- The Frosti Boss
- Galbani Cheese
- Garage Bar & Restaurant
- Genevieve’s Cheesecakes & Bake Shop
- Gino’s Italian Bakery
- House of Munch
- Jets Pizza
- Joey’s Fried Dough
- Johnnys Meats
- KJ Concessions
- Kabob Shack
- Kettle Corn Shoppe
- LaNova
- Leaf Filter
- Lugia’s
- Macarollin
- Mangia Mangia
- Maria’s Bene Cibo
- Melloni’s Homemade Italian Sausage
- Mineo & Sapio
- Mister Pizza Elmwood
- Modern Window of NY
- Molinaros’s Famous Stuffed Hot Pepper Rolls
- Muscarella’s Cannoli
- Osteria 166
- Paprocki Family Agency
- Pinelli’s Sweets & Treats
- Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices
- Retro Buffalo
- Romeo Bakery Cafe
- Viola’s Sub Shop
- Zeppole King
For more information on the festival, visit the event’s website.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.