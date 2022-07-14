BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Galbani Italian Heritage Festival returns to Hertel Avenue this weekend. A full list of participating restaurants can be found below.

When is the Italian Festival?

The three-day festival runs Friday through Sunday, July 15-17.

The hours on Friday and Saturday are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where is the Italian Festival?

The festival returns to Hertel Avenue this year, although it will be shorter than in past years. It runs along Hertel between Delaware and Virgil avenues. Street parking will be available in the surrounding area.

Schedule of events

Numerous events are scheduled each day of the festival. Entertainment takes place on the main stage at Hertel and Delaware, and cooking events take place at the La Cucina Galbani Cooking Stage.

Say hi! News 4 anchor Dave Greber will be doing a cooking demo at 4 p.m. Saturday on the cooking stage, teaching you how to prepare an Italian dish. News 4 also has a team in the Celebrity Cheese Building event on Sunday.





For a full entertainment schedule, click here. For a full schedule of cooking demonstrations, click here.

Restaurants & Vendors

Over 40 restaurants and vendors will be in attendance, including some traditional favorites.

Amici Ristorante

Angelo’s Italian Pastries

NY Army national guard

Blooming Onion

Bocce Pizza

The Bubble Bar

Campi’s Pizza

Captain Mikes Seafood

Dippin Dots Ice Cream

Exotic Eyeweaer

Express Logo dba Ciao Italia

Extreme Street Wear

The Frosti Boss

Galbani Cheese

Garage Bar & Restaurant

Genevieve’s Cheesecakes & Bake Shop

Gino’s Italian Bakery

House of Munch

Jets Pizza

Joey’s Fried Dough

Johnnys Meats

KJ Concessions

Kabob Shack

Kettle Corn Shoppe

LaNova

Leaf Filter

Lugia’s

Macarollin

Mangia Mangia

Maria’s Bene Cibo

Melloni’s Homemade Italian Sausage

Mineo & Sapio

Mister Pizza Elmwood

Modern Window of NY

Molinaros’s Famous Stuffed Hot Pepper Rolls

Muscarella’s Cannoli

Osteria 166

Paprocki Family Agency

Pinelli’s Sweets & Treats

Razzle Dazzle Italian Ices

Retro Buffalo

Romeo Bakery Cafe

Viola’s Sub Shop

Zeppole King

For more information on the festival, visit the event’s website.