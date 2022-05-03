HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halestorm is the next band to be announced as a performer at this year’s Erie County Fair.

The Grammy Award-winning rockers will be at the Grandstand on August 13 at 7 p.m. Due to release a new album this Friday, the Erie County Fair says “Halestorm has the most #1 songs of any female-fronted rock band in history at the active rock format.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale June 10 at 9 a.m. and cost between $35 and $55. When they’re available, they can be purchased at Tickets.com.

Along with Halestorm, some of the other artists coming to the Fairgrounds this year are Nelly, Grand Funk Railroad and Zach Williams.