Wondering when it’s ok to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood? Here are the times you need to know:

Saturday (October 29)

  • Angola: 6-8 p.m.

Halloween (October 31)

  • Amherst: 6-8 p.m.
  • Batavia: No set time
  • Buffalo: Trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m.
  • Clarence: 5-8 p.m.
  • Grand Island: 5-8 p.m.
  • Kenmore: 6-8 p.m.
  • Village of Lancaster: 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Middleport: 5-7 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls: 4-7 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda: Halloween Bash at Lincoln Park is Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. (No info yet on trick-or-treating)

Elmwood Village: Businesses are hosting a “safe trick-or-treat” from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Lancaster: Lancaster is hosting a Woof & Treat for dogs on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

