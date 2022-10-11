Town officials: To be added to this list, please email newsroom@wivb.com.
Wondering when it’s ok to trick-or-treat in your neighborhood? Here are the times you need to know:
Saturday (October 29)
- Angola: 6-8 p.m.
Halloween (October 31)
- Amherst: 6-8 p.m.
- Batavia: No set time
- Buffalo: Trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m.
- Clarence: 5-8 p.m.
- Grand Island: 5-8 p.m.
- Kenmore: 6-8 p.m.
- Village of Lancaster: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Middleport: 5-7 p.m.
- Niagara Falls: 4-7 p.m.
Town of Tonawanda: Halloween Bash at Lincoln Park is Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. (No info yet on trick-or-treating)
Elmwood Village: Businesses are hosting a “safe trick-or-treat” from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Lancaster: Lancaster is hosting a Woof & Treat for dogs on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
