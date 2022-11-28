BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Harlem Globetrotters on Monday announced their 2023 World Tour, including a stop in Buffalo in February.

On this tour, the team will be playing against the Washington Generals, who have not beaten the Globetrotters in over 10,000 straight matchups. The Buffalo game will take place at KeyBank Center on Feb. 3.

The Globetrotters, founded in 1926, have brought their entertaining brand of basketball to over 124 countries and territories and are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

For tickets, click here.