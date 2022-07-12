Mick Hayes will be one of the headliners for the Ellicottville Jazz & Blues Weekend. (Photo courtesy Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce)

Ellicottville, N.Y. (WIVB) — It will be a pair of locals headlining the 23rd annual Jazz & Blues Weekend on July 29-31 in Ellicottville.

The first headliner will be Lackawanna native Mick Hayes, who will take the Ellicottville Main Stage on Monroe St. on July 30. Hayes, a published songwriter and guitarist, has been up for multiple Grammys during his career in multiple different categories. He has released 10 albums throughout his career and began his own independent record label in 2019 and released his album “My Claim to Fame” after recording it for just five days.

The second headliner on July 31 on the main stage will be the Bobby Militello Quartet with a special guest in Alex McArthur. Militello, a native of Buffalo, released his first album in 1975 with Maynard Ferguson and released his first solo album in 1982. His guest, McArthur, has become one of the area’s top blues talents, winning the Jazz Buffalo Rising Star Award and the Best Female Jazz Vocalist in 2018.

The weekend will feature nearly 20 performances playing at venues all over town.