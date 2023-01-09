BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ice Fest 2023 is coming up this weekend at the Ice at Canalside.
The fun kicks off on Friday from 6-10 p.m. Buffalo Waterfront says there will be silent disco skating, which you can get tickets for here.
Ice Fest continues on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. with ice block sculptures around the site. The evening will also include an ice bar, live music and more.
The final day of Ice Fest will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information on Ice Fest can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.