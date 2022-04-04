BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ja Rule is joining T-Pain and Taking Back Sunday in the list of artists coming to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor this summer.

The rapper will be here on June 24. Pre-sale tickets for the show will be on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. while the regular sale begins the following day at the same time.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the cost to get in will be $24 (plus fees). VIP tickets will cost $49 and include access to the Honda VIP tent, a preferred viewing area and two complimentary drinks.

When they go on sale, tickets will be available here.