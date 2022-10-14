BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Comedian Jerry Seinfield is returning to Buffalo for a performance at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on April 21.

The famed funnyman known for the everyday humor in his eponymous sitcom and newer ventures like “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” is returning to Western New York for his first show here since 2019.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale next Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. through the Shea’s box office, sheas.org and Ticketmaster.

Seinfeld recently made headlines in the celebrity world for his modeling venture with expensive streetwear brand Kith. His take on the New York Mets’ late-season slide also proved prophetic: “I blame that stupid Trumpet performance,” Seinfeld wrote on Instagram after his beloved team lost the division lead. “Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo.”

The Mets ended up in wild-card position and lost to the Padres in the first round of the playoffs.