IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D is making his Sunset Bay return this June for his Beach Bash Birthday party.

Pauly D was last in Buffalo for a Beach Bash in 2018 and entertained a sold-out crowd of more than 3,000 people.

This year, he’ll be on stage at Sunset Bay Beach Club on June 19; the bash runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All ages are welcome to attend, and those over 21-years-old can get inside the beach club.

General admission tickets will cost you $29.99, and the VIP Merch Pack Entry costs $59.99. Early bird tickets sold out.

If you want to party like it’s 2010 all over again, click here for tickets.