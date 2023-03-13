BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are coming to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor this summer.
The performance is part of The Amplified Echoes Tour and will include special guests Middle Kids.
The August 25 Seneca Casinos Outer Habor Concert Series event will start at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Event Lawn. Gates for the show open one hour before that.
The general ticket sale will start Thursday at 10 a.m., with pre-sales beginning the two days before. General admission is $24, while VIP tickets cost $49.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.