BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are coming to Buffalo’s Outer Harbor this summer.

The performance is part of The Amplified Echoes Tour and will include special guests Middle Kids.

The August 25 Seneca Casinos Outer Habor Concert Series event will start at 6 p.m. at the Lakeside Event Lawn. Gates for the show open one hour before that.

The general ticket sale will start Thursday at 10 a.m., with pre-sales beginning the two days before. General admission is $24, while VIP tickets cost $49.