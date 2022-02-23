BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans may have to wait a few months for football to return, but they can get their Bills fix starting this Friday at Alleyway Theatre.

The Buffalo Quickies festival features seven short comedy plays, including a musical dedicated to #17 himself.

Born and raised Buffalonians Amy Jakiel and Phil Farugia are mixing football and theater in their brand new show, “Seventeen: The (Unofficial) Josh Allen Musical.”

“It started out as just a little thing that I was singing a lot which was, ‘I wanna play madden with Josh Allen,’ just strumming my guitar singing that and then it just evolved into a song over time involving pizza logs and loganberry. all things Buffalo,” said Farugia.

From there, it turned into a 10-minute musical based around two friends who spam Allen’s DMs begging him to play Madden.

“It’s just a lot of lighthearted fun so I think it’s relatable whether you’re a theatergoer or not there’s a little something for everybody in there and some very catchy tunes,” Jakiel said.

While the show is a comedy, they said it’s based on the very serious love this city has for its quarterback.

“It’s really just a love letter from a fan’s perspective about the Bills and the team and him in particular and how that’s connected and intertwined with people’s lives and in this case two guys who are playing video games with each other,” Farugia said.

“A player with a mindset you can really get behind too, that’s so much of the allure of Josh Allen this is the city of good neighbors and I think pretty much any local fan would tell you he really embodies that spirit so he deserves 10 minutes and three songs,” said Jakiel. “That’s just the essence of Buffalo, I love that about him I think it’s huge for the leader of our team to lead in the style of this community.”

So what do they think Allen himself would think of the show?

“I hope he would also enjoy himself, I hope he would get a laugh out of it, hit us up if you want Phil’s gamer tag he’s down to play anytime.”

The Buffalo Quickies festival runs from February 24 until March 19 at Alleyway.

Tickets are available now.

