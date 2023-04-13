BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Larkin Square on Thursday announced the return of its Food Truck Tuesdays and Live at Larkin! events for the 2023 summer season. The events will kick off June 6.

Food Truck Tuesdays will take place each Tuesday in the square from June 6-Aug. 29, barring July 4.

Live at Larkin! events will provide free live music at the square from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, and across the street at the Hydraulic Hearth restaurant on Wednesdays. The events are free to the public, and according to organizers, are “the perfect way to spend a summer weekday with great food, drinks, music, and a laid-back family friendly atmosphere.”

Organizers also teased the return of the “Beatles rooftop show,” with more information coming in May.